New energy plan floats options for new coal and huge nuclear power rollout by 2050
The rollout of renewable energy is set to increase rapidly through private and public procurement
05 January 2024 - 11:18
Included among the many scenarios for SA’s future energy mix proposed in the draft integrated resources plan (IRP) 2023 is a delay in decommissioning coal-fired power stations, using clean technologies to add more coal-fired power and rolling out more than 14,000MW of new nuclear power.
The IRP 2023 also makes it clear SA will continue to experience electricity supply shortages at least until 2027 unless there is a “significant” improvement in the performance of Eskom’s coal-fired power plants...
