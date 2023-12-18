André de Ruyter. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter laid out challenges facing the newly appointed CEO of the ailing power utility, saying the state-owned company will be back at Treasury in three to four years for bailouts unless the tariffs matched the cost of electricity generation.
The government has allocated R254bn to Eskom in the form of a debt relief package. The package tranche of funds comes with strict conditions, such as cutting costs, improving operational efficiency and reducing debt — already a tall order for incoming CEO Dan Marokane.
Speaking to Business Day Spotlight, a podcast, De Ruyter said the bailout was necessary, but not sufficient, to turn around the utility, which is saddled with R400bn-plus of debt and plagued by breakdowns at its ageing coal-fired plants.
He said he would have added one more condition to the debt relief package: that Eskom secures cost-reflective tariffs from the energy regulator Nersa, which has often granted Eskom less than what it has asked for.
“If we do not get them, Eskom doesn’t get cost-reflective tariffs, then in three to four years’ time, the entity will be back at Treasury’s door with a begging bowl, asking for more, because its costs will be higher than its revenues. You don’t need to be a business wizard to understand that,” he said.
Listen to the full conversation with Business Day editor Alexander Parker below:
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Eskom will be back at Treasury’s door in 3-4 years without tariff reform, De Ruyter says
Former CEO discusses ailing power utility’s latest bailout package with Business Day editor Alexander Parker
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter laid out challenges facing the newly appointed CEO of the ailing power utility, saying the state-owned company will be back at Treasury in three to four years for bailouts unless the tariffs matched the cost of electricity generation.
The government has allocated R254bn to Eskom in the form of a debt relief package. The package tranche of funds comes with strict conditions, such as cutting costs, improving operational efficiency and reducing debt — already a tall order for incoming CEO Dan Marokane.
Speaking to Business Day Spotlight, a podcast, De Ruyter said the bailout was necessary, but not sufficient, to turn around the utility, which is saddled with R400bn-plus of debt and plagued by breakdowns at its ageing coal-fired plants.
He said he would have added one more condition to the debt relief package: that Eskom secures cost-reflective tariffs from the energy regulator Nersa, which has often granted Eskom less than what it has asked for.
“If we do not get them, Eskom doesn’t get cost-reflective tariffs, then in three to four years’ time, the entity will be back at Treasury’s door with a begging bowl, asking for more, because its costs will be higher than its revenues. You don’t need to be a business wizard to understand that,” he said.
Listen to the full conversation with Business Day editor Alexander Parker below:
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
LUNGILE MASHELE: A year of madness in the face of load-shedding
EDITORIAL: Gordhan plays politics with Eskom leadership
New Eskom CEO will ‘hit the ground running’, says electricity minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.