The rand ended off the year’s worst levels
As 2-billion people in 50 countries go to the polls, the world's prospects in 2024 remain unpredictable
Eskom says there has been consistent improvement in available generating capacity
Reshuffles in cabinet, shenanigans in parliament and musical chairs in Johannesburg
Lower installments for renewed and second-hand taxis will bring relief for owners, improve on high default rates
Pitched battles for market share between local chains and international chains
The naira has lost over 50% of its value to become the third worst-performing global currency in 2023
He joins long list of dangerous SA pacemen in a dream start to test career, taking two wickets in victory over India
Here are three of the year’s best meaningful movies for you to catch up with over the holidays
It’s good news from Eskom as the lights will stay on into the new year.
On Friday the power utility announced load-shedding will remain suspended into the next week.
Spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu said there has been a consistent improvement in available generating capacity.
“Load-shedding will continue to be suspended until next Friday at 4pm,” he said.
South Africans have celebrated the lights remaining on for most of the month, with load-shedding suspended weekly since December 14.
Mngomezulu said the power utility will closely monitor the power system and “communicate should any significant changes occur”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Load-shedding to take a break until next year
Eskom says there has been consistent improvement in available generating capacity
Image: Supplied
It’s good news from Eskom as the lights will stay on into the new year.
On Friday the power utility announced load-shedding will remain suspended into the next week.
Spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu said there has been a consistent improvement in available generating capacity.
“Load-shedding will continue to be suspended until next Friday at 4pm,” he said.
South Africans have celebrated the lights remaining on for most of the month, with load-shedding suspended weekly since December 14.
Mngomezulu said the power utility will closely monitor the power system and “communicate should any significant changes occur”.
TimesLIVE
Rupert’s battle with Mpumalanga municipality highlights breakdown of service delivery
SA's worst year of darkness under new electricity minister
Eskom suspends load-shedding until Friday
SAM MKOKELI: Mission impossible for new Eskom boss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.