Load-shedding to take a break until next year

Eskom says there has been consistent improvement in available generating capacity

29 December 2023 - 15:04
There's happy festive tidings from Eskom on Friday, as the power utility said South Africans will not be blighted with load-shedding for what remains of 2023.
Image: Supplied

It’s good news from Eskom as the lights will stay on into the new year. 

On Friday the power utility announced load-shedding will remain suspended into the next week.

Spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu said there has been a consistent improvement in available generating capacity.

“Load-shedding will continue to be suspended until next Friday at 4pm,” he said.

South Africans have celebrated the lights remaining on for most of the month, with load-shedding suspended weekly since December 14.

Mngomezulu said the power utility will closely monitor the power system and “communicate should any significant changes occur”.

TimesLIVE

