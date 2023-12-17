SAM MKOKELI: Mission impossible for new Eskom boss
Being appointed CEO of Eskom is an achievement in itself — and probably the only one Marokane will chalk up in his tenure
17 December 2023 - 06:27
New Eskom CEO Dan Marokane deserves our highest honour for bravery. Putting up his hand to run one of our most dysfunctional institutions is worthy of recognition and might be the only success he will achieve at Eskom.
A successfully reformed energy sector is one where Eskom has no new customers for its electricity. Most users will be on renewables and selling their surplus to the grid. Achieving this level of reform will be miraculous, as there are too many chefs in Pretoria responsible for energy, and each has his preferred route to the New Jerusalem...
