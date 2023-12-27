Rupert’s battle with Mpumalanga municipality highlights breakdown of service delivery
Commercial property owners including Growthpoint are at their wits’ end, saying rates increases have coincided with a marked deterioration in services
27 December 2023 - 12:34
The lack of service delivery by many of SA’s municipalities has frustrated the rich and the not so rich, with the country’s wealthiest person, Johann Rupert, this year calling out the Nkomazi Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.
The municipality and Rupert’s Leopard Creek Golf Estate are locked in a legal dispute over the valuation of the property. Rupert and his partners have questioned the municipality’s R1.56bn valuation tag, insisting the property is worth just R330m...
