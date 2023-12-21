NEWSMAKER OF 2023
SA's worst year of darkness under new electricity minister
No-one has been more in the public eye this year than electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. As South Africa has sat in the dark, it’s looked to him to fulfil his one mandate and keep the lights on
21 December 2023 - 05:01
What do you do if you have one job — a complex, fraught job — and the fate of the national economy depends on it? You dive deep into the problem and immerse yourself in it, and hope you succeed despite the odds. You also get back up when you don’t, which is more often than not.
This is how electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has spent the past nine months. Though, from the outside, it may look as if he’s not been too successful. ..
