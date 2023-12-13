Another blow to Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Downer and Maughan
Two SCA judges dismissed Zuma’s appeal of a High Court judgment declaring his prosecution unlawful
13 December 2023 - 16:32
Former president Jacob Zuma has lost again in his ongoing private prosecute bid against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
Two Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judges dismissed his appeal on Tuesday of a High Court judgment declaring his prosecution unlawful. The SCA, in a one-sentence order, said there were “no reasonable prospects of success”...
