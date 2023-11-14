Casac castigates Zondo for comments over Zuma’s arms deal trial and state capture proposals
Statements on Newzroom Afrika fall short of the conduct expected of a judge, the organisation says
14 November 2023 - 20:11
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has transgressed the boundaries of acceptable speech by judges and should be reproached, an NGO concerned with upholding the constitution said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) said Zondo’s recent comments fall “woefully short” of the conduct expected of a judge. ..
