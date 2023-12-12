Tongaat gets reprieve as IDC withdraws threat to pull funding
State-backed lender backtracks from its earlier threats to pull the plug on the sugar producer
12 December 2023 - 23:10
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on Tuesday backtracked from its earlier threats to pull the plug on Tongaat Hulett’s R2.3bn business rescue funding, giving the once high-flying sugar producer a lifeline as the move would have forced it into liquidation.
On Monday morning, the IDC filed court papers threatening to demand the immediate payment of funding if a vote to approve or reject the Tongaat business rescue plans did not take place on Thursday...
