Tongaat business rescue vote postponed
The application for an interdict by RCL Foods and Sasa is because Tongaat has not paid R1.1bn in levies that Sasa says is owed to the industry
07 December 2023 - 13:37
The Durban high court has postponed the application by RCL Foods and the SA Sugar Association’s (Sasa’s) to interdict the Tongaat business rescue vote until Wednesday, RCL has confirmed.
This means the Tongaat business rescue vote, in which creditors will choose a buyer for the firm, cannot go ahead on Friday, delaying an end to the 14-month business rescue process...
