MARC HASENFUSS: When will the disappointment end at RCL Foods?
Defensive and apparently disengaged executives at the group have drawn the ire of increasingly impatient shareholders, who want to know when Remgro will act
23 November 2023 - 05:00
I missed the RCL Foods AGM last week. I shouldn’t have, but inconvenient school exam timetables can play havoc with the best-laid plans. Still, I got an inordinate amount of feedback from the meeting, from some unexpected quarters too.
The frustration was palpable. I have some “skin” in this game too. RCL was one of my selections for the Cristal Challenge, the stock-picking competition arranged by Sasfin Wealth chief global equity strategist David Shapiro — and it’s really dragged me down the pecking order. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.