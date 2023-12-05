‘Brics needs to define its main purpose’ — Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki says Brics needs to better define its existence in the world. Picture: MASI LOSI
Former president Thabo Mbeki says the Brics bloc of countries needs to properly define its main purpose.
In an interview with Russia Today, Mbeki said the grouping needs to better define its existence in the world.
Listen to the former president here:
“You’ve have the Brics bank [New Development Bank]) that is clear. We come together as Brics countries and put in money and there will be this bank, which must address challenges of countries of the south and a large part of it is infrastructure development, that is clear,” he said.
“But what else has Brics come together to do? I think that’s a matter Brics needs to define. Is it a common political body? Is it to address matters of peace and security in the world?”
In August SA hosted the fifth Brics Summit and Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Argentina have recently joined the bloc.
Brics now represents 42% of the world's population and 36% of the global GDP.
The grouping was established in 2009 with China, Brazil, Russia and India. SA was invited to join in December 2010.
The bloc aims to promote peace, security, business and trade links, development and co-operation. It also aims to contribute to the development of humanity and establish a more equitable and fair world.
