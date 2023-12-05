State’s bad record in paying businesses gets worse
Departments’ ‘nonpayment’ of invoices to service providers hits more than R11bn
05 December 2023 - 13:52
UPDATED 05 December 2023 - 23:50
National and provincial government departments have blamed poor internal controls, lack of internal capacity and budget constraints for late and/or nonpayment of invoices to service providers amounting to more than R11bn.
The late and/or nonpayment of invoices by the government after the stipulated 30 days affects the financial viability of small businesses and their ability to create jobs amid a sluggish economy...
