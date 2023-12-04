Finance committee agrees to September implementation date for two-pot system
The committee agreed to the compromise on the basis of a letter by finance minister Enoch Godongwana
04 December 2023 - 12:49
Parliament's finance committee has agreed to a compromise implementation date of September 1 2024 for the two-pot system, as proposed by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, instead of the March 1 2024 date it previously decided upon, and which the retirement industry believed was not feasible.
The Treasury originally proposed a March 1 2025 implementation date but the committee felt that the financial needs of struggling workers required an earlier date and went against the Treasury’s proposal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.