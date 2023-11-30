National

WATCH: Pulling the plug: will NHI kill SA healthcare?

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail editor Rose Rose

30 November 2023 - 16:01
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RONSTIK
Picture: 123RF/RONSTIK

The National Council of Provinces is set to sign off the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and this will allow the government to run with its plan for state-administered healthcare. But critics say the system will fail to deliver even the most basic of healthcare services.

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rose Rose for more detail about the story.

