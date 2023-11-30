The National Council of Provinces is set to sign off the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and this will allow the government to run with its plan for state-administered healthcare. But critics say the system will fail to deliver even the most basic of healthcare services.
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rose Rose for more detail about the story.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Pulling the plug: will NHI kill SA healthcare?
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail editor Rose Rose
Or listen to full audio
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.