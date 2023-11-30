Banners at the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai. Picture: SEAN GALLUP
Climate finance in SA needs to increase by up to fivefold if the country is going to meet its globally committed climate targets by 2023, according to the SA Climate Finance Landscape report released by the presidential climate commission. To discuss if this is possible, Business Day TV spoke to Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager at Busa.
WATCH: SA needs R535bn a year to meet climate targets
Business Day TV spoke to Busa's environment and energy manager, Happy Khambule
