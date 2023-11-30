World

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA needs R535bn a year to meet climate targets

Business Day TV spoke to Busa’s environment and energy manager, Happy Khambule

30 November 2023 - 15:58
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Banners at the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai. Picture: SEAN GALLUP
Banners at the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai. Picture: SEAN GALLUP

Climate finance in SA needs to increase by up to fivefold if the country is going to meet its globally committed climate targets by 2023, according to the SA Climate Finance Landscape report released by the presidential climate commission. To discuss if this is possible, Business Day TV spoke to Happy Khambule, environment and energy manager at Busa.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
COP28 summit gets under way with meeting about ...
World
2.
US third-quarter GDP growth revised up but ...
World / Americas
3.
Koch-backed group endorses Nikki Haley’s 2024 ...
World / Americas
4.
Henry Kissinger has died aged 100
World / Americas
5.
Argentina’s Milei taps moderate ex-central banker ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.