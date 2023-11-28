ILLEGAL MINING
Soldiers will achieve little in war on zama zamas, warn security experts
Security forces should learn from those with experience rather than conduct dangerous operations without training in fighting underground
28 November 2023 - 05:00
Rooting out the problem of illegal mining in any particular area is not done by hit-and-run operations by hordes of policemen and troops. Rather, a small, dedicated group involving specialists and qualified operators has an infinitely better chance of success.
“You have to know your enemy and realise that the illegal miners are the kings underground,” said Thys de Beer, security and forensic investigations manager at Harmony Gold mines in the Free State. He was one of the speakers at a recent mine security conference held in Johannesburg...
