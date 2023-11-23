Police step up fight against illegal mining as 172 suspects arrested

A makeshift gold processing plant at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The Hawks have arrested another 172 suspects, including a man on bail in connection with a similar offence, as police stepped up their bid to eliminate illegal mining.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya on Thursday briefed media on the Hawks' successes during the second quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.
An illegal mining disruptive operation at Zwartkop Zone 1 in the Northam area on August 3 resulted in the arrest of five suspects transporting chrome without a permit.
Chinese national Cheng Liang Tom Chen, 48, was among those arrested.
“During the operation, the team seized an excavator, a truck with two trailers loaded with chrome, a tipper truck and two motor vehicles to the value of more than R5m,” Lebeya said.
Chen, had been released on bail regarding another case of illegal mining on August 3 2022 in the Northam area.
“Through the investigation by the Hawks, a warrant of arrest was issued for Chen and he was rearrested on July 17 2023. He pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal mining in the Thabazimbi regional court,” Lebeya said.
He was sentenced to an R80,000 fine or two years' imprisonment.
In another case, an operation on August 18 at Scott Shaft in Stilfontein resulted in the arrest of 30 alleged illegal miners.
Among those arrested, two suspects were also charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Another two suspects were charged with possession of unwrought gold valued at about R100,000.
“The team recovered three rifles, ammunition, unwrought precious metals, food items, medicine and gold refining paraphernalia,” Lebeya said. “One suspect wounded during a shoot-out with the police and was taken to hospital. An inquest docket is being investigated after one suspect died soon after he was found hanging from a shaft.”
Lebeya said all 30 suspects appeared in the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on August 21 on charges of illegal mining, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, illegal possession of gold, and conspiracy to commit an offence. They were denied bail.
The matter was postponed to November 28 for ballistics reports.
In the review period the Hawks also seized drugs and drug facilities valued at R11m, with 52 suspects arrested, 30 of whom are South Africans and 22 foreigners.
Lebeya said four drug laboratories were dismantled and seven arrests were made.
“It is imperative to educate our communities to stop the demand for drugs while law enforcers stop the supply.”
Lebeya said cash-in-transit heists continue to be a threat to the economy and the Hawks, in collaboration with private organisations, continue to strengthen the campaign against the scourge.
Altogether 48 arrests in connection with cash-in-transits heists were made and two convictions were secured.
Police step up fight against illegal mining as 172 suspects arrested
Unwrought gold weapons, drugs and mining equipment seized in several raids in the North West and Limpopo
The Hawks have arrested another 172 suspects, including a man on bail in connection with a similar offence, as police stepped up their bid to eliminate illegal mining.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya on Thursday briefed media on the Hawks' successes during the second quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.
An illegal mining disruptive operation at Zwartkop Zone 1 in the Northam area on August 3 resulted in the arrest of five suspects transporting chrome without a permit.
Chinese national Cheng Liang Tom Chen, 48, was among those arrested.
“During the operation, the team seized an excavator, a truck with two trailers loaded with chrome, a tipper truck and two motor vehicles to the value of more than R5m,” Lebeya said.
Chen, had been released on bail regarding another case of illegal mining on August 3 2022 in the Northam area.
“Through the investigation by the Hawks, a warrant of arrest was issued for Chen and he was rearrested on July 17 2023. He pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal mining in the Thabazimbi regional court,” Lebeya said.
He was sentenced to an R80,000 fine or two years' imprisonment.
In another case, an operation on August 18 at Scott Shaft in Stilfontein resulted in the arrest of 30 alleged illegal miners.
Among those arrested, two suspects were also charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Another two suspects were charged with possession of unwrought gold valued at about R100,000.
“The team recovered three rifles, ammunition, unwrought precious metals, food items, medicine and gold refining paraphernalia,” Lebeya said. “One suspect wounded during a shoot-out with the police and was taken to hospital. An inquest docket is being investigated after one suspect died soon after he was found hanging from a shaft.”
Lebeya said all 30 suspects appeared in the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on August 21 on charges of illegal mining, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, illegal possession of gold, and conspiracy to commit an offence. They were denied bail.
The matter was postponed to November 28 for ballistics reports.
In the review period the Hawks also seized drugs and drug facilities valued at R11m, with 52 suspects arrested, 30 of whom are South Africans and 22 foreigners.
Lebeya said four drug laboratories were dismantled and seven arrests were made.
“It is imperative to educate our communities to stop the demand for drugs while law enforcers stop the supply.”
Lebeya said cash-in-transit heists continue to be a threat to the economy and the Hawks, in collaboration with private organisations, continue to strengthen the campaign against the scourge.
Altogether 48 arrests in connection with cash-in-transits heists were made and two convictions were secured.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.