Ending gender-based violence is government’s priority, Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government initiatives are calling on men to critically consider their own prejudices, preconceptions and chauvinism that abet gender-based violence.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says ending gender-based violence (GBV) is his government’s priority.
He said discussions are under way for an African convention to end violence against women and girls, executing a decision of the AU summit earlier this year.
“It is therefore fitting that the AU will convene the third Men’s Conference on Positive Masculinity in Pretoria this week, which will call on men to reject toxic displays of masculinity,” he said.
SA is co-hosting the conference with the AU chair and president of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani.The inaugural conference was held in Kinshasa in 2021, the second in Dakar in 2022.
Ramaphosa said once adopted, the convention will be the first continental legal instrument for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls.
“We have long maintained that interventions aimed at eradicating gender-based violence must focus on prevention.If we are to raise a nation of men who are positive role models, who take care of their families, who exhibit positive masculinity and who would not countenance hurting a woman or a girl, we must work with young men,” he said.
“One of the reasons gender-based violence continues is that there is a culture of ambivalence among men who see crimes against women and children as a ‘private matter’ or a ‘family matter’. In most cases of gender-based violence, including domestic abuse and sexual violence, the attacker is known to the victim.”
“One of the pillars of our national strategic plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide deals with prevention. We have been engaging with civil society, academia and researchers, traditional leaders, youth organisations, the faith community and the private sector on prevention.
“A number of initiatives are underway across a range of sectors that are providing space for young and older men to discuss notions of masculinity. Men are called on to critically consider their own prejudices, preconceptions and chauvinism that abet gender-based violence.”
He said a number of government departments have interventions focused on promoting positive masculinity through dialogues, workshops, awareness-raising campaigns, psychosocial support and behavioural change programmes.
Ramaphosa acknowledged that young men in SA face a lot of pressures that affect their attitudes toward women and girls.
These include the lack of positive male role models, absentee fathers, vulnerability to recruitment by criminals, pressure to drop out of school and earn a living, and pressure to become sexually active before they are ready to, he said.
“The AU Men’s Conference aims to advocate for more initiatives and dialogues where young men and boys can talk about these issues among their peers.We need to inculcate a mindset that sees young men as part of the solution and not just the problem.”
While men are the main perpetrators of violence against women and children, the president said men must also be at the forefront of bringing about a new society that respects the equal rights of women and girls, where GBV has no place.
“I am confident that the third AU Men’s Conference on Positive Masculinity will raise the profile of prevention efforts in SA and in Africa, and that its outcomes will galvanise men and boys to play a greater role in breaking the cycle of violence.”
Abused women take to online channel for help and justice in SA
