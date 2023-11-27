Invicta grows profit amid tough economic times and port delays
The industrial holding and management company generated more than half of its earnings abroad
27 November 2023 - 14:31
Industrial holding and management company Invicta has benefited from its recent strategy of expanding into other regions outside SA to generate its income as local issues such as load-shedding, a struggling economy and, most recently, problems at ports are hampering SA businesses.
CEO Steven Joffe said in an interview with Business Day on Monday that the group was currently facing delays of about two weeks on average, including in Durban, which is the chief port that the company uses...
