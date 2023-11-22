MPs vote for removal of two judges as Mkhwebane resists
Fates of John Hlophe and Nkola Motata now in the hands of the National Assembly
22 November 2023 - 13:32
UPDATED 22 November 2023 - 23:00
For the first time in SA, the majority of justice portfolio members have recommended that two judges — Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe and retired judge Nkola Motata — be removed as judges.
Parliament is likely to vote in 2024 and if two-thirds of the National Assembly agrees the two will be removed in what would be a historic event that could have a lasting impact on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary...
