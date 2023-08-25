Impeachment moves closer for Motata as tribunal finding of gross misconduct is referred to MPs

Jerome Powell said inflation is still above the level at which policymakers feel comfortable and the US economy could require further interest rate increases
We need to do more to protect domestic workers beyond the creation and adoption of laws and regulations
Business Day TV spoke to Grindrod CEO Xolani Mbambo
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka
Platinum group metals producer announces a R1bn share buyback
US central bank has not yet concluded that its benchmark interest rate is high enough to be sure that inflation returns to the 2% target
Digital World Acquisition Corp has agreed to merge with Trump’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group
The museum said last week a member of staff had been dismissed after items including gold jewellery and gems had been stolen
The sports journalist turned to serious investigations was loved by all he met
Three iconic films spot-light the rise of hip-hop, tracing its roots from underground subculture to a global sensation
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has referred a finding of gross misconduct against judge Nkola Motata to the speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
The finding was made by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, which recommended the invocation of section 177(1)(a) of the constitution for potential removal.
The case relates to the now-retired judge’s conduct after a drunk driving incident 16 years ago in which he was found to have made racist and sexist utterances.
Parliament said the letter from Zondo advising the speaker of the finding will be referred to the justice and correctional services committee of the National Assembly.
“The committee will assess the contents of the correspondence, including relevant supporting material, to formulate recommendations for the consideration of the National Assembly.”
Two months ago, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled Motata’s conduct justified impeachment proceedings in parliament.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Impeachment moves closer for Motata as tribunal finding of gross misconduct is referred to MPs
The case relates to the now-retired judge’s conduct after a drunk driving incident 16 years ago
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has referred a finding of gross misconduct against judge Nkola Motata to the speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
The finding was made by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, which recommended the invocation of section 177(1)(a) of the constitution for potential removal.
The case relates to the now-retired judge’s conduct after a drunk driving incident 16 years ago in which he was found to have made racist and sexist utterances.
Parliament said the letter from Zondo advising the speaker of the finding will be referred to the justice and correctional services committee of the National Assembly.
“The committee will assess the contents of the correspondence, including relevant supporting material, to formulate recommendations for the consideration of the National Assembly.”
Two months ago, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled Motata’s conduct justified impeachment proceedings in parliament.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.