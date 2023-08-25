National

Impeachment moves closer for Motata as tribunal finding of gross misconduct is referred to MPs

The case relates to the now-retired judge’s conduct after a drunk driving incident 16 years ago

25 August 2023 - 15:08 TIMESLIVE
Judge Nkola Motata. File image.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has referred a finding of gross misconduct against judge Nkola Motata to the speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The finding was made by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, which recommended the invocation of section 177(1)(a) of the constitution for potential removal. 

The case relates to the now-retired judge’s conduct after a drunk driving incident 16 years ago in which he was found to have made racist and sexist utterances. 

Parliament said the letter from Zondo advising the speaker of the finding will be referred to the justice and correctional services committee of the National Assembly.

“The committee will assess the contents of the correspondence, including relevant supporting material, to formulate recommendations for the consideration of the National Assembly.”

Two months ago, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled Motata’s conduct justified impeachment proceedings in parliament.

