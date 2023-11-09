DA, ANC emerge victorious in by-elections in four provinces
EFF fails to win a seat, receiving just 8.8% of the total votes cast for municipal wards in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo
09 November 2023 - 14:30
The DA and ANC emerged as the biggest winners of municipal ward by-elections in four provinces on Wednesday as the country’s two biggest political parties retained their seats.
Overall, the DA obtained a total of 7,337 votes (52.6%), enabling it to retain one seat in the Western Cape, one in Mpumalanga, and two in Gauteng, while the ANC trailed with 3,386 votes (24.2%), retaining one seat in Limpopo and another one in Mpumalanga...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.