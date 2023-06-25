POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Litmus test by-elections to be held across SA

Political instability in Russia did not appear to pose an immediate threat to oil supply from one of the world’s largest producers
The company has failed to deliver sustainable sales growth despite powerful brands and strong emerging market positions
Industrialisation and economic development of the global north was achieved at the expense of the global south, the president said
The cement-maker reported lower sales in its largest regions by revenue
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Questions abound after Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner forces returned to base after Saturday’s mutiny, which was called off a day later
The competition has swung even more in the direction of being a development one
The deal will give the British luxury carmaker access to industry-leading electric vehicle technology
A total of 10 municipal ward by-elections, affecting nearly 100,000 registered voters, will be held in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape on Wednesday.
By-elections are a litmus test of the mood of the electorate and take place if a representative’s seat becomes vacant in between the local government elections, which happen every five years...
A total of 10 municipal ward by-elections, affecting nearly 100,000 registered voters, will be held in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape on Wednesday.
By-elections are a litmus test of the mood of the electorate and take place if a representative’s seat becomes vacant in between the local government elections, which happen every five years...
