National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Constitutional Court criticises government for delay in fixing immigration law

Business Day TV spoke to legal writer for Business Day Tauriq Moosa

01 November 2023 - 16:01
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: JACO MARAIS
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: JACO MARAIS

The Constitutional Court has delivered a verdict on SA’s immigration law management, calling for swift protection of suspected illegal immigrants’ rights and scrutinising the department of home affairs. The court says the government must enact new immigration laws within a year, with high-ranking officials facing financial repercussions for their “deplorable lethargy”.

Business Day TV discussed this ruling in greater detail with legal writer for Business Day Tauriq Moosa.

Or listening to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Proposed new NPA unit a ‘significant step’ in ...
National
2.
Treasury seeks to buffer front-line services from ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: Constitutional Court criticises government ...
National
4.
New vehicle sales decline for third month in ...
National
5.
Government’s plan to support new-energy vehicles ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.