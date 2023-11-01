National

New vehicle sales decline for third month in October

However, total sales in the first 10 months of 2023 are 2.1% higher than the same period a year earlier

01 November 2023 - 15:56
Picture: SUPPLIED
New-vehicle sales fell year on year for the third consecutive month in October.

Figures released Wednesday by Naamsa show the motor industry sold 45,445 new cars and commercial vehicles — 2% fewer than the 46,350 in October 2022. Comparative figures were also down in August and September.

Still, aggregate sales for the first 10 months of the year stan at 446,877, 2.1% more than the 437,850 recorded at the same stage last year. 

Car sales last month totalled 29,912 units, down 3.4% on October 2022. For the year to date, sales are 3.5% weaker at 290,862 compared with 301,520 in the previous corresponding period. However, sales of light commercials vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, remain well ahead of 2022, as do most truck categories. The exception is heavy trucks, whose sales lag last year by 8.4%. 

Vehicle exports perked up in October, rising by 39.5% to 40,302 units from 28,891. So far this year, exports are 2.1% ahead of last year — at 329,500 units compared with 292,283.

furlongerd@fm.co.za

