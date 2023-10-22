SAA gets approval for use of Turkish Airlines aircraft for peak season
The innovated ‘damp lease’ option works best to meet seasonal demand, says CEO John Lamola
22 October 2023 - 16:44
SAA has entered into a “damp lease” agreement with Turkish airline SunExpress to be used during the peak summer period.
SunExpress is a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines. In terms of the agreement, SAA will operate scheduled flights using two SunExpress aircraft for a six-month period, commencing mid-October. The first of the two B737-800 aircraft arrived last week...
