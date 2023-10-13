World Bank loan of $1bn on the cards for Eskom and Transnet
The two entities have received multiple bailouts from the government in recent years, but continue to be hobbled by worsening operational and financial problems
13 October 2023 - 05:00
SA has begun discussions with the World Bank to extend a $1bn loan to support Eskom’s transmission company and to upgrade Transnet’s railway infrastructure, deputy finance minister David Masondo said.
The “discussions about discussions” began on Thursday during the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Morocco, Masondo said. He emphasised there is no firm commitment yet from the global lender that the financing will be approved...
