Court absolves SABC in sexual harassment suit but keeps door open for victim
High Court judge Stuart Wilson did not dismiss the victim’s claim: while he found in the SABC’s favour on the legal question, he left her with options
11 October 2023 - 17:34
An SABC employee who claimed her manager sexually harassed her has been partially vindicated a decade later after other forums dismissed her.
After her supervisor sexually harassed her in 2007, an SABC employee resigned. A decade later, the SABC instituted an internal inquiry, calling her as a witness, resulting in her supervisor being dismissed. She tried to sue SABC for damages, but the Johannesburg high court was constrained legally to absolve the SABC as her claim was brought years too late. ..
