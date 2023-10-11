Divorcees win landmark case in Constitutional Court
Order will affect divorcees who were married out of community of property
11 October 2023 - 05:00
The Constitutional Court has ordered parliament to amend the Divorce Act to give more spouses a chance to claim a share of the assets of a former partner after a split.
The ruling, which came after two women challenged the law and won in the high court, expands the scope of the legal remedy that was previously limited by date and type of marriage. Some have expressed concern that the ruling creates uncertainty for clients who want to protect their assets...
