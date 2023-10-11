Top court dismisses convicted Absa employee’s appeal of fraud conviction
Acting Constitutional Court justice Sulet Potterill noted that the case did not engage the court’s jurisdiction
11 October 2023 - 17:02
After being convicted of more than 200 charges of fraud-related crimes totaling millions, a former Absa employee tried unsuccessfully to appeal against her sentence of four years, claiming the courts had used inadmissible evidence.
The Constitutional Court this week dismissed her case because previous courts had used her own admissions and other evidence to convict her. ..
