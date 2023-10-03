Patel calls for urgent probe into temporary tax rebate on chicken imports
Local poultry industry 'spitting blood' over proposal after heavy losses due to bird flu and load-shedding
03 October 2023 - 22:09
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has asked for an urgent investigation into a possible temporary tax rebate on imported chicken.
A rebate, if implemented, may increase imports and mitigate against the expected price increases of chicken. About 25% of SA’s chicken is already imported. It will incentivise imports amid the avian influenza outbreak. ..
