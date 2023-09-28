Companies / Industrials

Now RCL Foods counts costs as bird flu spreads to more sites

The mass culling of egg-laying chickens has raised concern about potential egg shortages and a price increase

28 September 2023 - 12:46
by Andries Mahlangu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

RCL Foods has culled an estimated 420,000 birds to date at a cost of R115m, joining other poultry producers in efforts to contain the bird flu crisis sweeping across the industry. 

At least 11 of the 19 Rainbow Chicken sites in the inland region have been affected by the virus, RCL Foods said in a statement on Thursday, up from just eight recorded a week ago. 

The virus, new in SA and identified as H7N6, has spread from Mpumalanga, where it was detected in early June to Gauteng, parts of Limpopo and Rustenburg in the North West. 

The mass culling of egg-laying chickens has raised concern about potential egg shortages and a consequent increase in prices. 

Over the past week, Quantum Foods said several of its farms in Gauteng and North West have been affected. SA’s biggest poultry producer, Astral Foods, has also reported on the problem. 

The outbreak of the bird flu strain is another blow to the poultry industry, which is still beset by load-shedding-related costs. However, grain prices have since come down materially since hitting historic highs in the immediate aftermath of the Ukraine war.  

Still, the re-emergence of the El Niño phenomenon that is typically accompanied by hot, dry weather has cast a shadow on the outlook for global prices of soft commodities, which poultry producers use as inputs. 

RCL is one of SA’s biggest food companies, owning an assortment of brands ranging from Sunbake and Selati sugar to 5 Star Super Maize Meal and Rainbow Chicken. 

Poultry was traditionally its mainstay business until 10 years ago when the company bought Foodcorp, which gave it exposure to a wider array of branded consumer products. The company’s name subsequently changed from Rainbow Chicken to RCL Foods. 

RCL foods shares were down 3.75% to R8.99 in midday trade on the JSE, having lost nearly 21% over the past month, according to Infront data.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

RCL Foods: Looking like a dead duck

The stock does have some recovery value, but investors may have to wait an aeon for this to materialise
Special Reports
5 hours ago

Sea Harvest hit by higher operating costs

Fuel and load-shedding are main drivers as company has to contend with rise in debt costs
Companies
3 weeks ago

Tiger Brands no longer hungry?

Has the food retail giant’s appetite for acquisitions diminished after a shock ending to the first half of trading in its 2023 financial year?
Features
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Spar abandons costly Polish venture
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Netcare expects to reach annual targets and spend ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Attacq surpasses earnings forecast with stellar ...
Companies / Property
4.
Capitec’s profit up, but tightens credit on ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Trellidor profit surges but sales down as people ...
Companies

Related Articles

Remgro: Sweating its assets

Money & Investing

Bird flu: chickens are dropping like flies in SA’s worst outbreak

National

RCL hit by load-shedding and high maize costs

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.