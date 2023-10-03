Ethics committee clears Nxesi, Frolick and Zwane of state capture wrongdoing
Parliament’s ethics committee dealt with claims against these individuals arising from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture
03 October 2023 - 19:46
Parliament’s ethics committee has concluded its deliberations on cases emanating from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, and has exonerated employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi and MPs Cedric Frolick and Mosebenzi Zwane.
In a statement on Tuesday, the joint committee on ethics and member’s interests accepted Nxesi’s explanation relating to allegations of payments made to “perceived politically connected people”, who on the face of it appeared not to have provided any goods and services to the Blackhead-Diamond Hill joint venture to justify the payments made to them...
