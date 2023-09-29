Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni charged with fraud and corruption
Myeni came under strong criticism by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture
29 September 2023 - 15:31
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni was arrested on Friday morning by the Investigating Directorate (ID) of the National Prosecuting Authority on charges of fraud and corruption.
She appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court with former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa and were granted bail of R10,000 each...
