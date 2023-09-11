MUT to consider suspension of academic programme after Buthelezi’s death

Mangosuthu University of Technology will decide what happens at the campus after the death of IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) senate is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to deliberate on plans to mourn the passing of the institution’s founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
The IFP founder and AmaZulu traditional minister died early on Saturday.
MUT vice-chancellor Prof Marcus Ramogale said it was likely this week’s academic calendar would be suspended until after the September recess which starts next week.
There have been calls by the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) to cancel lectures for this week.
The institution was due to stage SRC elections, which management has put on ice.
A memorial service has been planned by the university for Thursday.
The university was founded by Buthelezi in 1974 and its name was officially changed to MUT in 2007. It has more than 12,000 students.
