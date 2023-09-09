National

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95

09 September 2023 - 07:30 TimesLIVE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addressing amakhosi during a meeting about the Ingonyama Trust in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, May 2023. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addressing amakhosi during a meeting about the Ingonyama Trust in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, May 2023. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 95, died early on Saturday morning.

"I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of KwaPhindangene, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and the Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party," the president said in a statement.

"Prince Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation, including the ebbs and flows of our liberation struggle, the transition which secured our freedom in 1994 and our democratic dispensation."

Buthelezi turned 95 two weeks ago.

"My thoughts and prayers and those of government and our nation go out to the Royal Household who have been blessed to shareuMntwana waKwaPhindangene’s extended lifetime with him, as well as to the Zulu Nation and the leadership and membership of the Inkatha Freedom Party," Ramaphosa said.

"Announcements will be made in due course, based on consultations between government and the family, on the arrangements to mourn and honour the Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan as a formidable leader who has played a significant role in our country’s history for seven decades.

"We shall, in due course, reflect more extensively on his extraordinary life and diverse contributions to the development of our nation.

"At this point in time, we embrace the Buthelezi clan in their mourning and pray that the soul of the Prince rests in peace."

Mangosuthu Buthelezi likely to be discharged from hospital next week

The founder of the IFP will turn 95 on Sunday
National
2 weeks ago

Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital receiving top care, IFP says

The IFP says it has full confidence in the medical team looking after its ailing leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital.
National
1 month ago

Mangosuthu Buthelezi readmitted to hospital after back-pain complication

IFP founder and amaZulu prime minister had previously undergone a procedure for back pain management
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95
National
2.
WATCH: Joburg fire: chronicle of 77 deaths ...
National
3.
Zimbali properties bought with proceeds of R320m ...
National
4.
Paul Mashatile blames apartheid for SA’s ...
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa met Treasury to discuss budget ...
National

Related Articles

King Misuzulu reaffirms support for Ingonyama Trust board

National

Zulu monarch ‘must guard against political factions’

National

Late King Zwelithini’s brothers on the attack amid succession row

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.