Mangosuthu Buthelezi likely to be discharged from hospital next week

24 August 2023 - 10:41 Sakhiseni Nxumalo
IFP president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s family says he is expected to be discharged from hospital next week. 

The family of the AmaZulu traditional prime minister said in a statement on Thursday that a complication he suffered recently had cleared and his doctors were happy with his health. 

Buthelezi, founder and president emeritus of the IFP, was admitted to hospital for a procedure for back pain management.

Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, spokesperson for the family, said Buthelezi had made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team. 

“The complication he suffered has been cleared and his doctors are happy with his state of health. It is anticipated that he will be discharged next week. We are, of course, saddened that he will not be at KwaPhindangene for his [95th] birthday on Sunday, but we are delighted with his recovery and look forward to next week. We thank God that he has weathered this storm. We will have much to celebrate on Sunday,” Bhekuyise said. 

He thanked the medical team for taking good care of Buthelezi throughout this stressful time. 

“We also thank the nation for heeding the request to give space for Prince Buthelezi to rest and recover. Umntwana wishes to thank all those who have sent their prayers and good wishes for his speedy recovery,” he said.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital receiving top care, IFP says

The IFP says it has full confidence in the medical team looking after its ailing leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital.
3 weeks ago

Mangosuthu Buthelezi readmitted to hospital after back-pain complication

IFP founder and amaZulu prime minister had previously undergone a procedure for back pain management
3 weeks ago

Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised for back pain, but ‘not critically ill’

Buthelezi’s spokesperson says he had treatment for prolonged back pain
1 month ago
