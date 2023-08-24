IFP president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s family says he is expected to be discharged from hospital next week.
The family of the AmaZulu traditional prime minister said in a statement on Thursday that a complication he suffered recently had cleared and his doctors were happy with his health.
Buthelezi, founder and president emeritus of the IFP, was admitted to hospital for a procedure for back pain management.
Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, spokesperson for the family, said Buthelezi had made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team.
“The complication he suffered has been cleared and his doctors are happy with his state of health. It is anticipated that he will be discharged next week. We are, of course, saddened that he will not be at KwaPhindangene for his [95th] birthday on Sunday, but we are delighted with his recovery and look forward to next week. We thank God that he has weathered this storm. We will have much to celebrate on Sunday,” Bhekuyise said.
He thanked the medical team for taking good care of Buthelezi throughout this stressful time.
“We also thank the nation for heeding the request to give space for Prince Buthelezi to rest and recover. Umntwana wishes to thank all those who have sent their prayers and good wishes for his speedy recovery,” he said.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi likely to be discharged from hospital next week
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s family says he is expected to be discharged from hospital next week.
The family of the AmaZulu traditional prime minister said in a statement on Thursday that a complication he suffered recently had cleared and his doctors were happy with his health.
Buthelezi, founder and president emeritus of the IFP, was admitted to hospital for a procedure for back pain management.
Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, spokesperson for the family, said Buthelezi had made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team.
“The complication he suffered has been cleared and his doctors are happy with his state of health. It is anticipated that he will be discharged next week. We are, of course, saddened that he will not be at KwaPhindangene for his [95th] birthday on Sunday, but we are delighted with his recovery and look forward to next week. We thank God that he has weathered this storm. We will have much to celebrate on Sunday,” Bhekuyise said.
He thanked the medical team for taking good care of Buthelezi throughout this stressful time.
“We also thank the nation for heeding the request to give space for Prince Buthelezi to rest and recover. Umntwana wishes to thank all those who have sent their prayers and good wishes for his speedy recovery,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital receiving top care, IFP says
Mangosuthu Buthelezi readmitted to hospital after back-pain complication
Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised for back pain, but ‘not critically ill’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital receiving top care, IFP says
Mangosuthu Buthelezi readmitted to hospital after back-pain complication
Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised for back pain, but ‘not critically ill’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.