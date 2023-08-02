Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital receiving top care, IFP says

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addressing amakhosi during a meeting about the Ingonyama Trust in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, May 2023. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
The IFP says it has full confidence in the medical team looking after its ailing leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in hospital.
On Wednesday it joined several political parties wishing the founder a speedy recovery.
“As the IFP, we would like to echo the request from the family to the nation to give Prince Buthelezi the space and time needed for rest and recovery. We have full confidence in the medical team and the care they are providing,” said spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
“We are grateful to the Buthelezi family for providing these updates and would like to add our well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery to those from across the country, and the globe.”
The party said it looked forward to celebrating Buthelezi's 95th birthday later in August.
TimesLIVE reported earlier that the 94-year-old had been readmitted to hospital for treatment of a complication after a procedure for back pain management.
The family of the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch did not disclose the nature of the complication.
Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi said: “As previously indicated, Prince Buthelezi underwent a procedure for back pain management, after which he was discharged from hospital. However, when his back pain did not subside sufficiently, he was readmitted for further treatment and recovery.
“He has since developed a complication and therefore remains in hospital at this stage to receive the necessary care. The duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast his body can recover from the complication.”
He said uMntwana waKwaPhindangene and family wished to convey “deepest appreciation for the many prayers, messages of support, well wishes and love that have been received”.
“As Prince Buthelezi celebrates his 95th birthday later this month, we appeal to the nation to allow time for his recovery and rest. We remain confident he is receiving the appropriate medical care. Knowing the concern felt by the nation, we will continue to provide periodic updates.”
