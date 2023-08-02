Mangosuthu Buthelezi readmitted to hospital after back-pain complication

AmaZulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been readmitted to hospital. File photo. Image: SANDILE NDLOVU.
IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 94, has been readmitted to hospital for treatment after a procedure for back pain management.
The family of traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch did not reveal the nature of the complication.
“As previously indicated, Prince Buthelezi underwent a procedure for back pain management, after which he was discharged from hospital. However, when his back pain did not subside sufficiently, he was readmitted for further treatment and recovery,” said family spokesperson Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi.
“He has since developed a complication and therefore remains in hospital at this stage to receive the necessary care. The duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast his body can recover.”
He said the uMntwana waKwaPhindangene and family wished to convey “deepest appreciation for the many prayers, messages of support, well wishes and love that have been received”.
“As Prince Buthelezi celebrates his 95th birthday later this month, we appeal to the nation to allow time for his recovery and rest. We remain confident he is receiving the appropriate medical care. Knowing the concern felt by the nation, we will continue to provide periodic updates.”
The ANC commended the family for providing updates.
“The one point of entry and one point of exit will help minimise the peddling of fake news and spreading of unverified reports. We join millions of people, leaders of society and the diplomatic community in wishing him speedy recovery and good health,” said ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised for back pain, but 'not critically ill'
