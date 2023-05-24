King Misuzulu reaffirms support for Ingonyama Trust board

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has reaffirmed his support for the new Ingonyama Trust board before a stakeholders meeting called by his traditional prime minister, who is said to be dissatisfied with its composition.
The king assured his subjects the board has been carefully selected and will carry out the duty of ensuring the protection of the interests of residents.
“I assure Amakhosi and the Zulu nation as a whole that their land is not lost and the board will not sell it.
“I asked you not to be misled by people who spread false information and say your land will be sold because they want to achieve their own selfish intentions,” he said.
Traditional prime minister prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi last week said he did not express preference or demands with regards to who the king should appoint as chairperson of the board, emphasising that was the prerogative of the king. He denied there were cracks in his relationship with the king.
The king has confirmed this: “I would like to unequivocally state that rumours that there is bad blood between myself in my capacity as monarch of the Zulu nation with our traditional prime minister umntwana wakwaPhindangene are blatant attempts by opportunists who wish to drive a wedge between our Zulu nation and the royal family.”
Buthelezi’s meeting will be held on Thursday.
King Misuzulu said the board is a new chapter in the operation of the Ingonyama Trust.
“In the land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust there are mines that produce minerals and businesses that operate on our people’s land, but the people who live in these areas do not benefit from them.
“This new board needs to speed up the implementation of programmes that will make the communities that have built these areas benefit and develop the skills of young people in agriculture, mining and other sectors,” he said.
The new board members to serve a four-year term are:
King Misuzulu reaffirms support for Ingonyama Trust board
A stakeholders’ meeting has been called for Thursday by his traditional prime minister, who is said to be dissatisfied with its composition
