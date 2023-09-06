Former Eskom boss Jan Oberholzer appointed chair of renewables firm
Oberholzer will provide guidance as it aims to develop at least 5GW of renewable energy
06 September 2023 - 07:00
Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer has been appointed as nonexecutive director and chair of a renewable energy company that has won several bids under the state-backed independent power producer programme.
Mulilo Energy announced the appointment on Wednesday, saying Oberholzer will provide guidance as the company aims to develop at least 5GW of wind, solar and battery storage projects over the next five years...
