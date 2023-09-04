National

Stage 6 load-shedding returns ‘until further notice’

04 September 2023 - 21:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eskom has announced stage 6 power cuts. Picture: 123RF/teksomolika
Eskom has announced stage 6 power cuts. Picture: 123RF/teksomolika

Eskom said on Monday that stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Tuesday until further notice.

Eskom said this was because of an increase in generation planned maintenance and the loss of a further two generation units on Monday.

“Overnight, a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations will need to be shut down for urgent repairs.”

Eskom said breakdowns are at 16,210MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,894MW.

It said the delay in returning to service a generating unit at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations was also contributing to the current capacity constraints.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Gauteng seeks eviction orders for hijacked ...
National
2.
Stage 6 load-shedding returns ‘until further ...
National
3.
Petrol price hikes in September are worse than ...
National
4.
AfriForum says EFF has violated hate speech ...
National
5.
Special police unit proposed to tackle crime ...
National

Related Articles

Easing of power cuts is likely to have boosted GDP

Economy

IMF number two Gita Gopinath warns of SA debt spiral

Economy

Despite delays, government is ramping up energy procurement, says Ramokgopa

National

ALEXANDER PARKER: ANC will have to walk the talk not indulge in Lesufism

Opinion / Columnists

Vodacom deal with Eskom aims to ease energy crisis

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Eskom does not deserve R24bn revenue clawback, says business

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.