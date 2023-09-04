National

Petrol price hikes in September are worse than feared

The retail price of both grades of petrol will rise by R1.71 a litre

04 September 2023 - 15:47 Staff Writer
Huge fuel price hikes will hit at midnight on Tuesday. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The AA has warned motorists to brace for huge fuel hikes in September, based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund.

The department of mineral resources & energy has confirmed the price hikes to be implemented on Wednesday.

In the case of petrol it’s even worse than feared, with the retail price of both grades of petrol to rise by R1.71/l . That includes a 5c increase in the retail margin of petrol to accommodate the wage increases of pump attendants, cashiers and administrative staff at service stations, the department said.

The increases are the highest since July 2022 and mean 95 unleaded will cost R24.54/l with 93 unleaded priced at R24.14/l   inland.

As predicted last week, there are record hikes to the wholesale price of diesel, with high sulphur 0.05% diesel to go up by R2.84/l , with low-sulphur 0.005% diesel rising by R2.76/l. Illuminating paraffin goes up by R3.70/l.

The department attributed the hikes to increases in international fuel prices for the period under review, with the rand depreciating against the dollar.

The increases — especially diesel — would negatively affect consumers as higher input costs would be recovered through higher prices at the till, the AA said. It said motorists would feel the pinch in higher prices at the pumps, but consumers across the board could expect higher prices for goods and services.

FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 6:

INLAND

  • 93 ULP: R24.14
  • 95 ULP: R24.54
  • Diesel 0.05%: R23.05  
  • Diesel 0.005%: R23.29

COAST

  • 95 ULP: R23.82
  • Diesel 0.05%: R22.33
  • Diesel 0.005%: R22.58

Major fuel price hikes expected in September

Petrol prices will be the highest since July 2022, while diesel prices are expected to hit a record
National
3 days ago

Producer inflation falls to levels last seen in October 2020

The outlook remains cautious, however, as a weaker rand weighs on the benefits of lower global prices
Economy
4 days ago
