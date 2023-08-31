Producer inflation falls to levels last seen in October 2020
The outlook remains cautious as a weaker rand weighs on the benefits of lower global prices
31 August 2023 - 15:36
UPDATED 31 August 2023 - 17:23
Annual producer price inflation in July fell to its softest reading since October 2020, thanks mainly to a further decline in the prices of coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products but economists warn that upside risks from the weaker rand persist.
On Thursday Stats SA data showed that producer price inflation eased to 2.7% in July, from 4.8% in June, 7.3% in May and 8.6% in April — and well below the Reuters consensus forecast of 2.9%...
