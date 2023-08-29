Civil society fears climate bill will add to municipalities’ troubles
Concern that bankrupt and incompetent municipalities will be expected to make mitigation plans
29 August 2023 - 05:00
The climate change bill, which is making its way through parliament, has raised fears that it places much of the responsibility for implementation on lower spheres of government. Yet in its current form, it does not make sufficient provision for municipalities to receive the resources they would need for such implementation...
