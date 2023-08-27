Operation Vulindlela: bill to cut energy red tape will be finalised by year-end
Operation Vulindlela promises in its latest progress report that Energy Security Bill will be wrapped up
27 August 2023 - 15:55
The government will finalise its Energy Security Bill, which is aimed at reducing red tape, by the end of 2023, Operation Vulindlela, a special unit with the presidency, said on Sunday.
Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative between the presidency and the Treasury established in October 2020 to remove obstacles to investment and economic growth...
