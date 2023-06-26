Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL AVERY: Nigerian reforms show Ramaphosa’s paper tigers how it is done

President Bola Tinubu is gaining admirers for the speed with which he is implementing economic policies

26 June 2023 - 05:00

Nigeria’s newly elected president, Bola Tinubu, is gaining admirers in the market for the speed with which he is implementing a raft of positive economic reforms aimed at waking the sleeping African giant. SA’s eternal ditherer-in-chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa, would do well to heed Tinubu’s lessons.

Tinubu is a member of the same political party as his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who was nicknamed “Baba Go-slow”, combining a term used across Africa for “father” with Nigerian slang for Lagos’ pervasive traffic congestion. Buhari took six months to appoint his cabinet...

