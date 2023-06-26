The bullion hovers close to three-month lows as traders assess prospects that the Fed will keep tightening policy
Central banks must restore price stability as a shift to permanently high inflation would have enormous costs
State wants the private sector to fund expansion
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
The cement-maker reported lower sales in its largest regions by revenue
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Monday declared a holiday in Moscow to allow things to settle, and there was little evidence of increased security in the capital
The competition has swung even more in the direction of being a development one
Style has long been embraced by high-net-worth people who dress in designer brands with discretion
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Nigerian reforms show Ramaphosa’s paper tigers how it is done
President Bola Tinubu is gaining admirers for the speed with which he is implementing economic policies
Nigeria’s newly elected president, Bola Tinubu, is gaining admirers in the market for the speed with which he is implementing a raft of positive economic reforms aimed at waking the sleeping African giant. SA’s eternal ditherer-in-chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa, would do well to heed Tinubu’s lessons.
Tinubu is a member of the same political party as his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who was nicknamed “Baba Go-slow”, combining a term used across Africa for “father” with Nigerian slang for Lagos’ pervasive traffic congestion. Buhari took six months to appoint his cabinet...
