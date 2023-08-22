Ramaphosa to Xi: buy more SA goods
SA president urges China’s leader to reduce the huge trade imbalance between the two countries
SA and China, the world’s second-largest economy behind the US, have agreed to work together to reduce a huge trade imbalance between them as they signed several agreements on infrastructure, energy, agriculture and education during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
Pretoria and Beijing, which have enjoyed a 25-year diplomatic relationship, are the largest trading partners in Africa and the Brics bloc of emerging economies, respectively. However, trade between the two countries has been skewed in favour of the Asian economic powerhouse, which exported $10.9bn more goods to SA than it imported in 2022 compared with a deficit of $1.68bn in 2011. ..
