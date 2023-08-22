Brics summit: Motsepe calls for faster rollout of free-trade pact
‘Extreme urgency’ needed to ensure trade barriers are reduced
22 August 2023 - 19:25
Patrice Motsepe has called for an accelerated implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to boost economic growth on the continent.
Motsepe, founder and chair of JSE-listed African Rainbow Minerals, which has a capitalisation of almost R40bn, said it is vital that AfCFTA be rolled out with “extreme urgency” to ensure trade barriers across the continent are reduced. ..
